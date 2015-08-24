Aug 24 Apple Inc's China business
experienced "strong growth" in July and August, Chief Executive
Tim Cook told CNBC on Monday.
The comments, in an emailed response to questions about the
iPhone maker's business in China, come amid concerns about the
country's economic growth that have sent global stocks reeling.
Cook said iPhone activations in China had accelerated over
the past few weeks.
Smartphone sales in China, the world's biggest market for
the devices, fell in the second quarter for the first time,
market research firm Gartner Inc said last week.
Apple's shares were down 6.7 percent at $98.65 in premarket
trading, putting them on track to open at their lowest this
year.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr)