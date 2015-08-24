(Recasts with reversal of stock drop; adds comments,
background)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Aug 24 Apple Inc's Chief Executive Tim
Cook took an unusual step of reassuring shareholders on Monday
in comments to CNBC about the iPhone maker's business in China
ahead of a dramatic 13 percent drop and rebound in its stock
that put it in positive territory.
Chinese consumers are critical to fueling demand for
iPhones, and a slump in the country's stock market and Beijing's
recent devaluation of the yuan have shaken Apple investors
already worried about slowing growth in the world's No. 2
economy.
With Chinese stocks plunging close to 9 percent earlier on
Monday, Cook took the rare step of commenting on the health of
Apple's business midway through a financial quarter. Before the
opening bell on Wall Street, he wrote in an emailed response to
questions that iPhone activations in China had accelerated over
the past few weeks.
He also said the App Store in China had its best performance
of the year over the past two weeks.
"Obviously I can't predict the future, but our performance
so far this quarter is reassuring. Additionally, I continue to
believe China represents an unprecedented opportunity over the
long term," Cook wrote. (cnb.cx/1hCtRMl)
In the early minutes of trade, Apple shares slumped as much
as 13 percent to a year-low of $92 amid a selloff in the broader
U.S. market. But in a little over two hours they reversed those
losses to trade up 2.25 percent at $108.12, adding around $85
billion to Apple's market capitalization from its earlier low.
That helped the Nasdaq composite and the S&P 500 index pull
away from deep losses that had put them into correction
territory.
"The fact that (Cook) publicly gave some positive signs
around what Apple is seeing out of China during this market
meltdown is a huge sigh of relief for investors who have started
to have nightmares about what China can become over the coming
years for Apple," said FBR analyst Daniel Ives.
Apple's success over the past decade has made it a top
holding for many portfolios and it accounts for 3.5 percent of
the S&P 500, indirectly affecting millions of investors saving
for their retirements through passively invested index funds.
Many on Wall Street remained cautious about risks Apple
faces in China's potentially stumbling economy. After Monday's
rebound, Apple's stock was still down about 19 percent from its
record high close set in February.
"I am concerned about a slowdown in Apple's demand from
China and I think they haven't even seen the extent of it yet,"
said Cowen and Company analyst Timothy Arcuri.
Such fears were exacerbated last week after a Gartner report
said smartphone sales in the country fell for the first time
ever in the previous quarter.
China's smartphone market is widely believed to be close to
saturation with fewer first-time buyers, although Apple has
continued to gain market share there.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru, additional
reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco, writing by Noel
Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)