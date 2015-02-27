(Adds details)
Feb 27 Apple Watch will replace your car keys
and its battery will last the whole day, Apple Inc's
Chief Executive Tim Cook told the Telegraph in an interview.
The watch is designed to replace car keys and the clumsy,
large fobs that are now used in many vehicles, Cook told the
newspaper.
Its battery will last the whole day, and will not take as
long to charge as an iPhone, the report quoted Cook as saying.
(bit.ly/1EUmh57)
Apple Watch will also work as a credit card through Apple
Pay, Cook told the paper, but did not mention how user
verification will work with the watch.
The rollout of the watch might pose a challenge for Apple's
stores, which may involve "tweaking the experience in the
store," the Telegraph said, citing Cook's conversation with the
staff at Apple's Covent Garden store in London.
Last March, Apple unveiled CarPlay, which lets drivers
access contacts on their iPhones, make calls or listen to
voicemails without taking their hands off the steering wheel.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the iPhone maker
is looking at making a self-driving electric car, and is talking
to experts at carmakers and automotive suppliers.
In the interview, Cook said that the Apple Watch will
operate a special rewards system, track the user's activity and
"be correct to 50 milliseconds".
Apple was not immediately available for comment.
The company has scheduled a special event on March 9, where
it is expected to showcase Apple Watch, which will be launched
in April.
(Reporting By Subrat Patnaik and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Anil D'Silva)