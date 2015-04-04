ZURICH, April 4 Apple is not able to
launch its new smartwatch in Switzerland until at least the end
of this year beause of an intellectual property rights issue,
Swiss broadcaster RTS reported on its website.
The U.S. tech giant cannot use the image of an apple nor the
word "apple" to launch its watch within Switzerland, the home of
luxury watches, because of a patent from 1985, RTS reported,
citing a document from the Swiss Federal Institute of
Intellectual Property.
The document, reprinted on the RTS website, was published by
trade magazine Business Montres & Joaillerie, RTS said.
The patent is set to finish on Dec. 5 of this year. It
currently belongs to William Longe, who owns watch brand Leonard
that first filed the patent.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment. The Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property
could not immediately be reached outside of normal business
hours.
The Apple Watch, the firm's first new device since Tim Cook
became CEO, will be available in stores in nine countries on
April 24.
The world's largest watchmaker Swatch unveiled its
riposte to Apple's smartwatch last month, announcing a plan to
put cheap programmable chips in watches that will let wearers
from China to Chicago make payments with a swipe of the wrist.
