BRIEF-Calpine shares halted after report co is exploring sale - CNBC
* Calpine shares halted after report CPN is exploring sale, is attracting buyout firms in early auction - CNBC Further company coverage:
Aug 13 Applied Materials Inc reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue as chipmakers spent more on technology used to make smartphones and memory chips.
Net income rose to $329 million, or 27 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 26, from $301 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $2.49 billion from $2.27 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Calpine shares halted after report CPN is exploring sale, is attracting buyout firms in early auction - CNBC Further company coverage:
VANCOUVER, May 10 The prospect of a minority Liberal government in British Columbia heightened economic uncertainty on Canada's west coast on Wednesday, pitting the future of key energy projects against the ability of the Liberals to work with the third-party Greens.