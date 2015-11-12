Nov 12 Applied Materials Inc, the
world's largest maker of machinery used to make semiconductor
chips, reported a 4.6 percent rise in quarterly revenue, as it
benefited from demand from companies making smartphone and
memory chips.
Net income rose to $336 million, or 28 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter ended Oct. 25, from $256 million, or 21 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $2.37 billion from $2.26 billion.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya and Alan John Koshy; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)