(Adds details from conference call)
By Kshitiz Goliya
Feb 18 Applied Materials Inc, the
world's largest supplier of tools used to make semiconductor
chips, forecast higher-than-expected profit and revenue for the
current quarter, helped by rising demand in China.
Shares of the industry bellwether rose 7.3 percent in
after-hours trading on Thursday as the forecast allayed some
concerns about a slowdown in China affecting demand.
"In China, we are seeing growth in revenue and orders, both
from Chinese manufacturers as well as multinational customers
who are expanding their footprint," Chief Executive Gary
Dickerson said on a conference call with analysts.
China has been ploughing tens of billions of dollars into
building a competitive chip industry in a bid to cut down on
imports and support domestic demand.
However, worries about demand in China, recently the fastest
growing market for technology, has cast a shadow over the chip
industry.
Applied Materials' sales in China, its second-biggest market
after Taiwan, rose 12.7 percent to $462 million in the first
quarter ended Jan. 31.
The company has been benefiting from higher demand for
technology used to make 3D NAND memory chips, which can hold
more data and are used in smartphones and solid-state drives.
Applied Materials said it expects investment in NAND chips
to rise 25 percent in 2016.
Applied Materials said it expects second-quarter adjusted
profit of 30-34 cents per share and revenue of $2.37
billion-$2.49 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 26 cents per
share and revenue of $2.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The upbeat forecast overshadowed lackluster first-quarter
results - both sales and profit fell during the period.
The company's net income fell to $286 million, or 25 cents
per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $348
million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents per share,
edging past the average analyst estimate of 25 cents.
Net sales fell to $2.26 billion, compared with the average
analyst estimate of $2.24 billion.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)