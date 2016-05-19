(Refiles to correct typo in headline)
By Rishika Sadam
May 19 Applied Materials Inc, the
world's largest supplier of tools used to make semiconductor
chips, forecast a higher-than-expected third-quarter profit on
the back of strong demand for chips used in smartphones and
solid-state drives.
Shares of the company, which also posted second-quarter
earnings above analysts' expectations, rose 7.6 percent in after
hours trading on Thursday.
The strong forecast bodes well for the overall chip industry
as Applied Materials is considered an industry bellwether and
its results are seen as an indicator for the health of the
sector.
The company said it expects strong demand from
mobile-handset makers this year as they increasingly shift to
Organic LED (OLED) displays.
"In the display area, customers are moving to OLED,
particularly in mobile, and that increases our total available
market by a factor of three," Chief Executive Gary Dickerson
told Reuters.
For the third quarter, net sales in the display business,
which makes products used to manufacture LCD and OLED screens,
are expected be up by 70-90 percent to about $300 million, Chief
Financial Officer Bob Halliday said.
The company has also been benefiting from strong demand for
technology used to make 3D NAND memory chips, which can hold
more data and are used in smartphones.
Applied Materials said it expects an adjusted profit of
46-50 cents per share for the third quarter and net sales to
rise 14-18 percent from the second quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 36 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Orders for the second quarter were $3.45 billion, up 37
percent from a year earlier.
"In our second quarter, we booked our highest orders in 15
years and we expect to deliver record earnings in fiscal 2016,"
Chief Executive Gary Dickerson said.
Revenue in the silicon systems business, the company's
biggest, rose 1.7 percent in the second quarter, while orders
rose 15.3 percent.
Revenue in the display business, where orders jumped to a
record of $700 million, rose 2.5 percent in the second quarter.
For the second quarter ended May 1, net income fell to $320
million, or 29 cents per share, from $364 million, or 29 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 34 cents per share.
Revenue was flat at $2.45 billion for the second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 32 cents per
share and revenue of $2.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
