BOSTON Feb 18 Applied Materials Inc
boosted the total compensation of Chief Executive Gary Dickerson
59 percent to $16.4 million for 2014, an amount that included a
cash grant aimed in part at reducing his taxes ahead of an
overseas merger.
The majority of Dickerson's pay for the 2014 fiscal year,
ended Oct 26, consisted of a $12.7 million cash grant tied to
performance goals the company made rather than a grant of stock
as it had done in prior years, the company said in a securities
filing on Wednesday.
A reason for the shift to cash was to avoid an excise tax
that would apply to stock awards because of the semiconductor
equipment maker's pending merger with Tokyo Electron, a rival
based in Japan.
The combined company would be incorporated in The
Netherlands and, if completed, the deal would be among a number
of so-called "inversions," arrangements critics charge are meant
to avoid U.S. taxation.
Applied Materials said in its filing that its board's
compensation committee believed the tax "would negatively affect
the incentive and retention value of long-term incentive equity
awards, and in turn employee morale and retention, during a
period of transition, uncertainty and tremendous effort in
preparing for the consummation of the business combination."
The $12.7 million will be paid in three installments through
2016 to promote retention, the filing said. Smaller payments
under a similar schedule will go to others including Applied
Materials Executive Chairman Michael Splinter, the filing said.
A spokesman for Applied Materials did not immediately return
messages on Wednesday. The company said in the filing that about
90 percent of the pay of its top executives in 2014 was tied to
performance measures in 2014.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)