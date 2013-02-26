SAN FRANCISCO Feb 26 Top chip manufacturing
equipment maker Applied Materials Inc announced the
appointment of Bob Halliday as its new chief financial officer,
after its previous CFO moved over to Qualcomm.
Halliday was previously CFO of Varian Semiconductor
Equipment Associates, which Applied Materials bought in 2011.
After the acquisition Halliday was general manager of Applied
Materials' implant business within its Silicon Systems Group.
Santa Clara, California-based Applied Materials provides
manufacturing equipment, services and software to the global
semiconductor, flat panel display, solar photovoltaic and
related industries.
Previous CFO George Davis' appointment as Qualcomm's CFO was
announced at the end of January.