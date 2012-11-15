SAN FRANCISCO Nov 15 Top chip gear-maker
Applied Materials posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue
of $1.65 billion, down from $2.18 billion in the year-ago period
as it struggles with a slowdown in spending on chip
manufacturing equipment and troubles at its solar and display
groups.
Analysts had expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.576
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Applied Materials said it had a net loss for the quarter
ended in October of $515 million, or 42 cents a share, versus
net income of $456 million, or 34 cents a share, in the same
quarter last year.