By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 17 Applied Materials posted
fiscal second-quarter revenue of $2.54 billion and net earnings
of $289 million, or 22 cents a share, as demand for chips used
in mobile devices fueled spending on its manufacturing
equipment, helping offset a slump in demand for solar cell
manufacturing gear.
The world's largest manufacturer of chip-making gear said it
expects current-quarter revenue to be flat to down 10 percent
sequentially. Analysts had expected Applied Materials to post
$2.399 billion in revenue for the quarter ending in April and
$2.443 billion for the quarter ending in July, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.