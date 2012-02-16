* Sees Q2 rev up 5-15 pct from Q1

* Sees Q2 adj EPS $0.20-$0.28 vs est $0.15

* Q1 profit, rev beat est

* Shares up 6 pct aftermarket

Feb 16 Chip-equipment maker Applied Materials expects a strong recovery in the second quarter, as orders pick up in an industry beset by a year-long slump.

Chip foundries, rattled last year by economic uncertainty and a weak spending environment, clamped down on capital spending directly hurting companies like Applied and competitors KLA-Tencor and Lam Research.

That is changing now as chipmakers such as Intel Corp , AMD and contract foundries such as TSMC are seeing more demand amid rising sales of smartphones and tablets.

"The mobility trend is driving growth and in the fourth calendar quarter smartphone unit sales surpassed PCs for the first time," Applied Materials Chief Executive Mike Splinter said.

Applied Materials, the world's largest chip-fab equipment maker, expects earnings of 20 cents to 28 cents a share for the second quarter, outpacing the 15 cent a share expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's forecast lifted its shares 6 percent to $13.95 in after-market trading. The stock has lost a fifth of its value in the last one year.

"In semiconductor, 2012 is shaping up to be the year of the foundry," Splinter said.

The company, however, doesn't expect a rebound in its non-semi busness - which includes sales to solar cell makers and display technology makers -- which was hit by oversupply and weak pricing.

Subsidy cuts in Europe earlier this year triggered a global glut of solar panels and drove down prices sharply, denting profits and stock prices at leading solar manufacturers.

Applied expects revenue to grow 5 percent to 15 percent from the first quarter, the first time in over a year, as chipmakers restart capital spending. It's core silicon systems group -- the unit catering to chipmakers and foundries -- is expected to grow 15 percent to 25 percent.

Applied' s forecast implies second-quarter net sales of $2.30 billion to $2.53 billion, against analysts' consensus of $2.08 billion.

The company posted a first-quarter profit of $117 million, or 9 cents a share. Excluding items, it earned 18 cents a share.

Sales came in at $2.19 billion.

Analysts were looking for a 12 cent a share profit on $1.97 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.