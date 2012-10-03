* Cuts expected to save at least $140 million
* Expected to focus on core chip equipment business
* Stock stable after hours
Oct 3 Applied Materials Inc said it
would cut its workforce by 6 to 9 percent to reduce costs as it
struggles with a slowdown in its chip manufacturing equipment
business and troubles at its solar and display groups.
The Santa Clara, California, company is implementing a
voluntary retirement program and other measures to eliminate
between 900 and 1,300 positions, it said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Hurt by slow economies, tepid PC shipments and declining
sales in its non-core display and solar businesses, Applied
Materials warned in August that its revenue would fall more than
expected.
The company has assigned Gary Dickerson, recently appointed
president of Applied Materials, to review the effectiveness of
its investments in its different businesses.
That could lead Applied Materials to get out of its non-core
markets to focus on developing more competitive chip
manufacturing gear, some analysts said.
"This is a strong indicator that Gary Dickerson is starting
to exert his influence in the company," said Stifel Nicolaus
analyst Patrick Ho. "I think this is the initial move. I don't
think this is then the only move."
By the time the cuts are implemented in the third quarter of
fiscal 2013, they should save between $140 million and $190
million annually, Applied Materials said.
The company expects to record a pre-tax restructuring charge
of between $180 million and $230 million. It will begin
recording the charges in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012, with
the remainder during fiscal 2013.
Dickerson was previously Chief Executive of Varian
Semiconductor Equipment Associates, which Applied Materials
bought in 2011.
Wafer fabrication equipment supplier Lam Research,
which this year bought Novellus Systems for $3.3 billion, could
also reduce its workforce, said Caris & Co analyst Ben Pang.
Applied Materials' stock was unchanged in after hours
trading after closing down 0.09 percent at $11.16.
Shares of LAM Research were up 0.22 percent in extended
trade after closing 1.09 percent lower at $31.75.