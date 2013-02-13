BRIEF-CVC Capital Partners agrees to acquire PDC Brands
* CVC Capital Partners says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 Chip gear maker Applied Materials' first-quarter profit fell 71 percent, hurt by lower orders.
Net income fell to $34 million, or 3 cents per share, from $117 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items the company earned 6 cents per share.
Revenue fell 28 percent to $1.57 billion.
* U.S. manufacturing, private payrolls data support sentiment