SAN FRANCISCO, July 29 Applied Micro Circuits
has begun shipping a new kind of low-power server chip
that might challenge heavyweight Intel in cutting-edge
data centers.
The Sunnyvale, California, company disappointed Wall Street
on Tuesday with first fiscal quarter revenue and second-quarter
revenue outlook that missed expectations due to a declining
legacy business, sending its shares 4 percent lower after hours.
But Applied Micro Circuits also announced it is shipping its
new X-Gene "microserver" chips, made with intellectual property
licensed from ARM Holdings, whose low-power technology
is widely used in smartphones.
In the quarter that ended in June, Applied Micro Circuits
recognized its first revenue from the chips - about a $1 million
- and the company said it expects "meaningful" revenue from the
chips in the quarters ending in December and March as shipments
build.
"There is backlog today on the books for X-Gene, both in the
September quarter and December quarter, as well as the March
quarter," Chief Executive Officer Paramesh Gopi told analysts on
a conference call.
While microservers have yet to be meaningfully adopted,
proponents say data centers can be made more cost effective and
energy efficient by using them instead of Intel's brawny server
chips.
Intel dominates the server market and it stands to lose if
server chips based on a rival architecture catch on, even if
only a few percentage points of market share.
"While we don't take any competition lightly, the much-hyped
threat of ARM servers getting any significant market segment
share any time soon has been vastly overplayed," said Intel
spokesman Bill Calder.
In January, Facebook Inc hardware guru Frank Frankovsky
lauded low-power server technology and said he looked forward to
greater choice of processors.
Microservers at first will be most suited to data centers
run by major Internet companies and for use in high-performance
computing, proponents say.
Intel executives in the past have said microserver chips
being developed by Applied Micro Circuits, Advanced Micro
Devices and other small rivals were unproven and not a serious
threat to its server chip business.
In the past couple of years, Intel has launched its own
low-power chips, designed with its own architecture, in
anticipation of a potential move toward microservers by major
Internet players like Facebook and Google Inc.
