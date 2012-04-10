* Sees Q4 adj loss/shr of $0.10 to $0.12 vs est $0.08
* Sees Q4 rev 6 pct below mid point of prior forecast
* Shares down 7 pct in after-market trade
April 10 Chipmaker Applied Micro Circuits Corp
cut its fourth-quarter forecast, sending its shares
down 7 percent after the bell.
The San-Jose, California-based company said it now expects
an adjusted loss of 10 cents to 12 cents a share, wider than its
prior forecast of a loss of 7 cents to 8 cents per share.
Applied Micro Circuits also expects revenue 6 percent lower
than the mid point of its previous forecast of $52 million.
Analysts on an average are expecting an adjusted loss of 8
cents a share on revenue of $52 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said revenue was hurt by slowness in the service
provider space and the overall wire line market weakness, adding
that it would give more details when it announces its
fourth-quarter results on April 26.
Separately, the chipmaker said it amended its merger
agreement with Veloce Technologies Inc, and is now expected to
acquire the company in May or June 2012.
Shares of Applied Micro Circuits were trading down 7 percent
at $5.89 in after market trade on Tuesday. They closed at $6.34
on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.