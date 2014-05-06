LONDON May 6 Spanish testing and inspection services company Applus has narrowed the price range for its Madrid stock market listing to 14-15 euros a share, two sources familiar with the deal said on Tuesday.

Last month sources told Reuters that Applus, which is owned by U.S. private equity firm Carlyle, was targeting a price range of 13.25-16.25 euros a share, valuing the firm at up to 2.85 billion euros.

Carlyle was not immediately available for comment. Applus declined to comment. (Reporting by Freya Berry, editing by William Hardy)