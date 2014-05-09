MADRID May 9 Shares in Spanish testing and inspection services company Applus rose 3.45 percent to 15 euros ($20.79) after making their debut on the Madrid stock exchange on Friday.

The company had set the reference price for its initial public offering at 14.5 euros per share. The market valuation of Applus, owned by U.S. private equity firm Carlyle CG.O, was 1.9 billion euros based on that price. ($1 = 0.7214 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)