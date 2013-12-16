By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 16 New apps that listen to
conversations or scan emails and calendars can predict and
provide information such as websites, videos and maps to users
before they ask for them or realize they want them.
MindMeld for the iPad is a voice conferencing assistant that
understands conversations, and depending on what people are
talking about, will find a map of a city and tourist information
if the chat is about a trip, or restaurants if it is about
eating out.
"Imagine a situation where you're on the phone or talking
with a friend," Timothy Tuttle, founder of San Francisco-based
Expect Labs, which created the app, said in an interview.
"wouldn't it be great if your phone could automatically find the
information you're talking about and display it at the right
time?"
To use MindMeld, which costs $3.99, users log on to the app
with Facebook. The app detects words and phrases related to
current events and local businesses and searches the Internet
while people are speaking to each other to gather more
information related to the conversation.
Up to eight people can join in on a chat. The app also
summarizes key concepts of the discussion. To protect privacy,
conversations are not recorded or stored.
Tuttle predicts that during the next few years computing
devices will move from laptops, smartphones and tablets to
everyday objects like a table or wearable technologies such as
Google Glass. He believes the new devices will not have
keyboards, which was the motivation for creating MindMeld app.
"Tomorrow, our computing devices will pay attention
continuously, anticipate what information might be relevant, and
be ready at a moment's notice to give you the exact information
you need," Tuttle explained.
The devices and apps will listen to what people are saying,
or watch what they are reading and writing, as well as the
places they visit. The company also plans to release iPhone and
Android apps.
"By interpreting these contextual signals, our apps and
devices will become much better at finding the information we
need, in some cases, before we even need to ask," he added.
Google Now, available in the free Google Search app for
iPhone and Android, and EasilyDo, for iPhone and Android, also
predict what a user might want or do based on data such as
emails, search histories and calendars. But the app does not
listen to conversations.
If the app detects a user has an appointment, for example,
it provides a map to get there and traffic conditions.
