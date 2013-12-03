By Natasha Baker
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Dec 3 Film and television fans use
apps to view their favorite movies and shows and now readers can
have similar access to an unlimited digital library.
For a monthly fee of about $10, Oyster and Scribd will allow
bookworms to instantly browse and read ebooks through smartphone
and tablet apps and to download them for offline reading.
"We see ourselves as the world's digital library. You can
read whatever you want without having to make a payment every
time you read," said Trip Adler, the co-founder and CEO of
Scribd, based in San Francisco.
Eric Stromberg, the head of New-York based Oyster, said part
of the appeal is being able to digitally browse through books as
readers do in a bookstore or library.
"With books there is a strong precedence for people enjoying
the browsing experience," Stromberg said. "When you go into
bookstore you might browse 10 pages before committing to read
all the way through. We're trying to replicate that experience."
Oyster is available for iPad and iPhone in the United
States, and readers worldwide can get Scribd on iOS, Android and
the web. Both apps offer one-month free trials.
The apps also give recommendations for books based on
reading habits and connect with social media apps such as
Facebook to show which books friends are reading and their
ratings.
HarperCollins, Houghton Mifflin and Coach House are among
hundreds of publishers that have teamed up with companies to
make their titles available on apps.
Stromberg said the appeal for publishers is that the apps
lower the barriers to starting a new book.
"We're getting people to read more books and engage with
books they might not otherwise have read," he said. "It's about
all those other books you're sampling. The question we always
ask people is, 'How many books have you heard about and didn't
pick up?'"
The apps face competition from Amazon's Kindle Owners'
Lending Library, which has more than 350,000 titles. Kindle
device owners in the United States and other countries can
access the library with an Amazon Prime subscription that costs
about $79 a year.
More libraries also are allowing people to borrow ebooks for
free.
Despite the increasingly easy access to ebooks, Stromberg
and Adler believe they will not replace printed books.
"I still love buying print books. With certain books I might
read print and might read ebooks for the others and that's
really representative of how a lot (of people) like to read,"
Stromberg said. "I see a future where it's not mutually
exclusive."
Adler also doubts there will ever be a complete switch to
ebooks.
"Even CDs and records are coming back," he said.