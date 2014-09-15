By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO, Sept 15
TORONTO, Sept 15 Finding the perfect wedding
gown can be a daunting task but new apps can help women narrow
the options by helping them find and virtually try hundreds of
designs.
Brides spent on average $1,281 dollars on their wedding
gowns in 2013, according to wedding website TheKnot, which
surveyed 13,000 couples who were married last year.
With the new augmented reality iPad app called Wedding Dress
Studio, women can see how they would look in more than 300 gowns
with different silhouettes, necklines, details and fabrics.
"There are so many styles available today, and walking into
that blindly, brides need all the help they can get," said
Hillary Sica, executive director at Toronto-based Wedding
Reality Inc, which created the app.
"Our goal is to help give the bride-to-be an idea of what
will look good on her so that she's not trying on dresses that
won't work when she gets to the boutique," she said.
With the app, women upload a body image of themselves
wearing tight-fitting clothing that does not interfere with the
contours of their bodies, and mark their shoulders, hips, and
waist. The app overlays gowns, based on the details requested,
on the image.
The app uses patented fabric-remapping technology to mimic
how fabric flows and stretches around the contours of the body,
according to Sica.
But she added it is only the first step toward finding the
perfect dress.
"It's not meant to replace the experience of going to a
store and having that moment but we're hoping it's a stepping
stone in the process," she said.
The company plans to partner with local boutiques in the
future to make their dresses available through the app, which is
free and available worldwide.
Another app for iPhone and Android, called Wedding LookBook,
created by TheKnot, also helps women find gowns. They can
browse more than 5,000 gowns that can be filtered by designer,
shape, price and style. The app also shows nearby stores where
they can try it on or purchase it.
Leslie DeAngelo, a co-host of the reality TV show "I Found
the Gown," and president and owner of the wedding dress website
Bridepower based in Massachusetts, said shopping for a bridal
gown can be a very emotional experience.
Apps can also be especially helpful for women who do not
live near bridal shops, she added.
"We've heard some people say they haven't tried anything on
because they're 300 miles away from the nearest bridal shop. Not
everyone lives in a metropolitan area, so many brides browse
websites and order that way," DeAngelo explained.
She suggests brides-to-be keep an open mind and try
different silhouettes.
"You don't know what will look good. It's not like shopping
for jeans," she added.
