By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Jan 14 Forget bribery, intimidation and
threats, a new app is designed to encourage children to do
chores by turning the tasks into a game and giving them points
when it is completed.
The app called ChoreMonster, available for iOS devices and
on the web, aims to make household chores, such as setting the
table, feeding the pets or unloading the dishwasher, fun.
"There are usually enough chores in a week to redeem some
sort of reward," said Chris Bergman, the founder and CEO of
Cincinnati, Ohio-based company ChoreMonster.
The rewards, which are provided by the parents, can range
from privileges like sleepovers or a family outing, to video
games or a cash allowance.
"It's exactly what you would expect kids would want and also
more esoteric rewards," Bergman explained.
Parents assign chores through the app and include the
completion dates along with the number of points the child will
earn. They also set rewards, including the number needed to
receive them.
The child can then log in to their account and review the
chores and rewards.
"If rewards aren't enough incentive, the empowerment
typically is," said Bergman.
When the task is done, the child marks it in the app and the
parent is notified and prompted to verify that it was completed
well. After the parent approves the task, the child is awarded
the points.
The app helped 21,000 children complete more than 300,000
chores during the eight months it was tested before being
launched at the end of 2012, according to its makers.
Making the bed, picking up toys and books, cleaning the
bedroom, feeding pets and dealing with dirty laundry were among
the main chores. Top rewards included ice cream, an allowance,
movie night, sleepovers and computer time.
"What I find really interesting is that a lot of times the
reward is just empowering the child to make their own decision,"
said Bergman, adding it be could be selecting what to have for
dinner.
The most obnoxious rewards he has seen have been large
amounts of cash.
"I get why parents use it, but the point system alone is
enough to teach saving and spending. Cash becomes this middle
ground and another step to whatever it is the child actually
wants," Bergman explained.
A similar web and iPad app called HighScore House lets
parents and children agree on a set of tasks and the rewards
they will receive for completing them.
ChoreMonster is available worldwide in more than 50
countries and is ideal for children between four and 12 years
old, according to Bergman.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Paul Casciato)