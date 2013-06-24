By Natasha Baker
| June 24
June 24 Music lovers looking for a nearby
concert can turn to apps that detect a person's location and
list nearby live events based on the type of tunes they and
their friends like.
Apps such as Bandsintown and Songkick scan fans' music
libraries on their mobile devices and iTunes, along with music
streaming services such as Spotify, Pandora and SoundCloud, to
learn musical preferences so fans never miss a show.
Bandsintown also shows users which bands their friends are
heading to see.
"There are two reasons why someone might go to a concert.
The first is that they like a particular style of music or the
artist. The second is that it's a social event with friends,"
said Julien Mitelberg, the CEO of New-York based Bandsintown.
The app makes recommendations for concerts nearby and
notifies users when friends indicate they are going to see a
show. Users can also invite friends using the app, which is
available worldwide for iPhone and Android.
Songkick, which is available worldwide for iPhone and
Android, gathers information from ticket vendors, websites and
newspapers to compile its database of concerts.
An app from music streaming service Rhapsody, called
Rhapsody Concerts, shows upcoming concerts nearby and lets users
stream a band's albums before deciding whether to buy tickets.
"Our customers like to go see live music. But there weren't
really any services out there that combined an unlimited catalog
of songs with live music discovery," said Paul Springer, senior
vice president of product at Rhapsody International, which is
based in Seattle.
Thrillcall, which started four years ago, lets users buy
tickets for any concert in every major city from their iPhone
and Android apps.
The company also introduced exclusive offers in Los Angeles,
New York, Chicago and San Francisco that allow fans to meet the
band, bypass lines and buy VIP tickets and merchandise.
Matthew Tomaszewicz, co-founder of Thrillcall, said one of
the main benefits of the app is that users can buy tickets to
shows in two clicks on the app.
About 100,000 concerts are available in the app at any time.
