By Natash Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Oct 21 Consumers worried about what
might be lurking within their cosmetics and skin care products
can turn to new apps that scan barcodes to review the items for
safety.
Each day women are exposed to about 168 chemicals in beauty
products, according to the Environmental Working Group (EWG), a
Washington-based health research and advocacy group that looks
into toxic chemicals.
Think Dirty, a free iPhone app, gives a product a score
after scanning the barcode for ingredients and chemicals.
"We all use so many products, and even when we look at the
back of the label, we don't understand what's in them because
we're not chemists," said Lily Tse, the founder of Think Dirty,
which is based in Toronto.
"Cost is No. 1 for the companies who make the products, and
making something synthetic that can be mass produced lowers the
cost," she explained.
The score indicates whether a product has any harmful
ingredients and allergens. The app also lists each ingredient
and its potential effect on health using sources such as The
National Library of Medicine's Hazardous Substances Data Bank,
the EWG and the David Suzuki Foundation, a Canadian
environmental group.
Warnings from regulatory agencies in other countries show up
as well.
"If it's considered safe here but not considered safe in
Japan then consumers might want to know this," Tse said.
In 2004 the EWG started a website called the Skin Deep
Cosmetics Database so consumers could look up potentially
hazardous ingredients in skin care products.
It contains information on more than 78,000 items available
in the United States.
This month the group plans to release the EWG Skin Deep app
for iPhone and Android, which also will let consumers gain
access to product information by scanning barcodes.
"We've had hundreds of millions of searches on the site
since its launch 2004 and it's one of our flagship projects. It
has pretty much changed the way people think about cosmetics,"
said Nneka Leiba, deputy director of research for the EWG.
Leiba said more people are becoming aware of toxins in
cosmetics, and companies are responding by phasing out harmful
ingredients.
Think Dirty and Skin Deep both suggest products that contain
safer ingredients.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Xavier Briand)