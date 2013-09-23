By Natasha Baker
TORONTO, Sept 23 Dog owners need not worry about
leaving their pets at home alone or finding a kennel because new
apps can locate and book sitters in their neighborhoods who will
lodge, feed and entertain their animals.
There are about 78 million dogs in the United States,
according to the American Humane Society, and finding a dog
sitter is not always easy.
DogVacay released a free app for iPhone and iPod Touch on
Monday that has been dubbed an Airbnb for pets, referring to the
app that connects people who have space to spare with those
looking for a place to stay.
Although DogVacay caters primarily to dogs, it can also find
sitters for cats and other animals. The app, which lists more
than 10,000 sitters, can also locate hosts for dogs with special
medical needs through its concierge service.
"People view their dogs as family members," said Aaron
Hirschhorn, co-founder and chief executive of Santa Monica,
California-based DogVacay.
"Instead of putting your dog in a kennel, you can have one
person or family paying attention to your dog. You know that
your dog is in a loving home with maybe one or two other dogs,"
he said.
The average price through the app for an overnight stay is
$28, which Hirschhorn said is about 40 percent less than most
kennels.
Pet owners can message sitters through the app and receive
notifications when a sitter adds a photo or updates about the
dog.
Hosts range from stay-at-home parents who want extra income
or to teach their children responsibility, to retirees, college
students and professional pet sitters.
Pet sitters are put through a vetting process that includes
an online application, phone interview, reference check,
training and a meeting with the pet owner. There is also a
review system for sitters.
Rover is another website and app that connects pet owners
with sitters across the United States. Its Android and iPhone
app also lets sitters track their schedules and share photos and
messages with pet owners.
The company said it had more than 20,000 approved sitters
who charge about $30 to watch a pet overnight. The company
partners with animal rescue, adoption and advocacy organizations
and allows sitters to donate a portion of their proceeds.
"It fulfills our broader mission of having loving homes,
because they know they're doing it for the love of dogs," said
Aaron Easterly, CEO of Rover.com, based in Seattle.
Both DogVacay and Rover provide health protection for pets
for each stay. With Rover, sitters can get property and
liability insurance, tags that track pet location, and 24/7 vet
advice for an additional fee. DogVacay also offers premium
insurance to hosts for an additional fee.
"We've had a horse go through the system, a pot belly pig,
and an iguana," said Easterly.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Peter Cooney)