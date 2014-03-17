By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO, March 17
TORONTO, March 17 Fashionistas envious of
clothing, shoes and accessories worn by strangers or seen on
websites can turn to new apps for hassle-free shopping to find,
and buy or rent, similar items.
Like the music app Shazam, which identifies songs based on
sound clips, new fashion apps use photos and image recognition
technology to find similar clothing.
"People see items they like on the street but can't really
go up to the person wearing them and ask where they got them,"
said Daniela Cecilio, the chief executive of London-based
startup Asap54.
"Or they might see items they like on Instagram, Tumblr,
Facebook or Twitter, but can't really click through to buy
them," she added, referring to the social media websites.
With the Asap54 app for iPhone, which was launched last
month, users take a photo of an item, or upload an existing one,
and describe what it is to help the app identify it. The app
recommends something similar from more than 150 retail partners
across the United State, Europe and other countries.
The Style Eyes app for iPhone and Android also uses a photo
to find the desired or a similar item, which can be purchased
from its catalog of 600 retailers in Britain and 300 in the
United States.
Mark Elfenbein, chief digital officer of Toronto-based
start-up company Slyce, said its image recognition technology
integrates with retail brands so shoppers can find things by
taking a photo with their iPhone or scanning an image from their
desktop.
"The way brands are trying to communicate with customers is
changing. Historically, they would lure customers to their
stores or websites, but now we're seeing that brands want to
create transactions in other places too," Elfenbein said.
The technology recognizes information such as how far apart
buttons are, and fabric and stitching to help power visual
searches.
But image recognition is still inexact and depends on the
quality of the photo and other factors, such as lighting. To
overcome the drawbacks Elfenbein said, Slyce uses a mix of
technology and crowdsourcing to improve its search results.
Other apps making shopping easier include Pounce for Ios,
created by Tel Aviv-based company BuyCode Inc. It allows
consumers to buy items directly from retail advertisements from
stores such as Lord & Taylor and office supply company Staples,
Inc by hovering their smartphone camera over an image.
With the eBay Fashion iPhone app users in the United States
and Britain can upload an image to find similar items available
for sale on eBay.
For consumers more interested in renting than buying, Rent
the Runway's iPhone app uses a photo of an item seen in a store
to find something similar that customers can rent instead.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)