By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO, March 25
TORONTO, March 25 For fitness buffs who have
dreamed of training with a professional athlete, new apps could
be the next best thing.
The apps, dubbed personal trainers in your pocket, are
accessible from anywhere on a smartphone or tablet and feature
some of the world's most elite athletes.
Professionals in sports ranging from tennis and running to
gymnastics and professional football go through their workouts
in the apps, demonstrating and explaining the movements.
Serena Williams, ranked No. 1 by the World Tennis
Association, leads a series of workouts on the Nike Training
Club app. The tennis great narrates a 15-minute workout, which
focuses on core strength and demonstrate various exercises in
short videos.
"It's authentic to the core power strengthening moves Serena
needs as a pro tennis athlete," said Jill Zanger, a
communication manager at the sports footwear, apparel and
equipment company.
Williams will be followed by workouts from professional
surfer Lakey Peterson, Olympic gold medalist gymnast Gabby
Douglas and American sprinter Carmelita Jeter, the world record
holder in the 100-meter sprint.
Another app, by New Hampshire-based Go Pro Workouts, also
shows exercise routines by professionals but in longer
eight-week programs.
The app shows the exact training programs used by athletes,
including Denver Broncos football linebacker Von Miller and
Kansas City Chiefs' Jamaal Charles, and defensive back Earl
Thomas of the Seattle Seahawks and others.
"People look up to the professional athletes, the ones who
have actually done the work, made it to the highest level, and
are now succeeding," said Joseph Lamoureux, co-founder and CEO
of Go Pro Workouts. "They're the epitome of what every athlete
should be."
Each day of the program shows about 25 exercises
demonstrated by the athletes in 20- to 30-second video clips,
which become progressively more challenging.
Earlier this month the fitness brand Reebok launched Reebok
Fitness, an app that provides instructional videos from fitness
experts for activities such as running, walking, dance and yoga.
The app for iPhone and Android is available in the United
States.
While the ability to access training by professional
athletes through apps is convenient, Kennedy Lodato, of Canadian
Fitness Professionals Inc (canfitpro), an association for
fitness professionals, doesn't see apps replacing personal
trainers anytime soon.
"I see it adding to the industry," he said in an interview,
adding that apps will get more people engaged in fitness.
"At some point you're going to hit a wall and not get the
answer you want - those little specific things that are
individual to everyone," he said.
He added that apps don't address specific needs, such as
height, weight, sex, or goals that only a personal trainer can,
and don't offer the same level of motivation, or physical
adjustments.
Nike Training Club, which is free, is available for Android.
The company said it plans to re-release the iPhone app in the
next few weeks after performing technical updates.