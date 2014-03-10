By Natasha Baker
TORONTO, March 10 New smartphone apps that link
to hearing aids are helping people with impaired hearing to pump
up the volume on their devices or to use them as headphones to
stream phone calls, YouTube videos and music.
About 36 million American adults have some hearing loss,
according to the National Institute of Deafness and Other
Communication Disorders. But only a fifth of people who could
benefit from a hearing aid wear one.
"People will always need really good hearing aids, but
moving forward, what will differentiate competitors will be
connectivity (to smartphones), and it will need apps," Lars
Viksmoen, chief executive of GN ReSound, a maker of hearing aids
based in Denmark, said in a telephone interview.
The company's new, free app, ReSound Smart for the
iPhone, turns hearing aids into headphones and allows users
to remotely configure settings on their aids - such as volume,
treble and bass. It also remembers particular settings
for different venues.
"Let's say you're in a place you go to all the time, such as
a coffee shop. You can make an adjustment and then it will
geotag your location, so the next time you walk in, it will
remember your settings," said Laurel Christensen, the company's
chief audiology officer.
In noisy locations, a selection on the app can convert the
iPhone into a microphone, streaming conversation into the
hearing aids for better clarity. It also helps people find their
aids, if they misplace them.
"As you walk around your house, the signal bars get stronger
as you get closer to them, and it's like a game of hot and
cold," Christensen said.
The company produces hearing aids, called ReSound LiNX, that
cost around $6000 for a pair and can be used with or without an
iPhone.
"I think we're going to see an explosion in this area
because of baby boomers. They're into technology and they want
to be connected," she said.
Other apps connect hearing aids to smartphones through an
intermediary device, including miniTek Remote App for Android
which links to Siemens' line of hearing aids via a streamer.
Steve Aiken, associate professor of audiology at Dalhousie
University in Nova Scotia, Canada, said the apps were beneficial
as they link hearing aids to other technology already integrated
into people's lives.
Still, there are some risks, he said.
"One is that people could damage their hearing further if
they adjust the settings incorrectly. And the other is that they
miss out on the benefits if they're not configured properly
because it takes people's brains a while to acclimatize to
sounds they haven't heard in a long time," he said.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)