By Natasha Baker
TORONTO, April 22 Tired of checking the washing
machine to see if a cycle has completed, or worrying that the
lights were left on at home? Apps are increasingly helping
people monitor and control objects remotely on their mobile
devices.
From Internet-connected washing machines and smart
refrigerators to bathroom scales, gadgets that connect to the
Internet are on the rise in homes, and apps are the means to
monitor and control them.
By 2022, the average household with two teenage children
will own roughly 50 Internet-connected devices, up from
approximately 10 today, according to estimates by the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. This
trend has been dubbed the "Internet of Things".
"(Apps) are the people end of the Internet of things," said
Stephen Prentice, vice president and fellow at research advisory
firm Gartner.
"On one hand you've got all these devices giving out
information, and on the other you have people accessing them
increasingly through their tablets or mobile phones."
Home control is a popular use of the technology. A washer
and dryer produced by Samsung, for instance, can be remotely
controlled with an Android app to start and stop the machine,
and control factors like temperature. Users can even get
notifications when a load is finished.
Overhead lights called Philips Hue can be controlled with
the accompanying iPhone or Android app to switch them on and off
remotely, set timers, and change mood lighting.
Temperature in the home can be controlled remotely with Nest
Mobile for iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad and Android, while air
quality can be measured with Netatmo, a personal weather station
and air quality monitor. With the iPhone or Android app, users
can view information on indoor air quality, such as the level of
carbon dioxide and humidity in the room, and the app suggests
ideal times to ventilate.
There's even an app and gadget for plant owners. Koubachi, a
plant sensor placed in the soil of a potted plant, connects to
an iPhone app to send notifications when it needs watering,
misting, sun or shade.
"The diversity of these devices is huge," said Prentice.
"The vast majority of the future devices of this type don't
exist today -- they're new things. If you can measure it, then
someone is going to have a device to do that and someone will
find a use for that data," he said.
Apps and gadgets are also playing a role in monitoring and
tracking health.
For weight tracking, the Withings Health Mate app for iPhone
and Android automatically tracks weight by connecting to one of
Paris-based company Withings' smart bathroom scales. A similar
app for babies, Withings Baby Companion app for iPhone, tracks a
baby's weight and compares it to others the same age.
Those who want to improve their posture can turn to the
LUMOback, a device worn around the waist that connects to an
iPhone app that notifies users when they're slumping, and track
their posture over time.
To track calories burned, distance traveled or steps taken,
there are a flurry of options available, including wristbands
like the Nike+ FuelBand and Larklife, which connect to iPhone
apps, and the Jawbone UP and Fitbit One, which connect to iPhone
and Android apps.
However, with this new technology on the rise, Prentice is
concerned that privacy laws may not yet account for the
collection of personal data that these gadgets and apps may have
access to, such as location.
"It's a bit of a wild west out there," said Prentice. "The
regulatory environment just hasn't caught up with the
technology," he said.
"At the moment it's a case of buyer beware."