By Natasha Baker
NEW YORK, Sept 22 Home owners and renters
looking to redesign or renovate can turn to new apps to help
simplify the process and get the job done sooner and more
efficiently.
Last year Americans spent approximately $130 billion on home
remodeling projects, the highest amount since 2007, according
the U.S. Census Bureau.
As home spending ramps up, apps aim to ease some of the pain
and expense.
A free web app called Sweeten links homeowners to
contractors, interior designers and architects to help create
their dream house or apartment.
"Home renovation is a big ticket item that can almost be the
same price as purchasing a home. It's intimidating to a lot of
people," said Jean Brownhill Lauer, founder of New York-based
Sweeten.
After a user posts the project through the app, Sweeten
finds experts for projects that can range from simple bathrooms
to housing developments.
"There are just so many options when it comes to
contractors. You might get recommendations from friends, other
people in your building, or search online," Lauer said. "But
it's challenging to understand which ones are better suited to
your projects."
The company monitors the projects and contractors and gets
feedback from the home owners to ensure quality. Sweeten is
available in New York City and is expanding throughout the
United States.
Another app, LikeThat Décor, takes the guess work out of
finding the right type of furniture and decorations. Users point
their smartphones at a piece of furniture, or a particular
pattern they like, to find complementary items that might match
in the home.
"When you're searching for a piece of furniture like a sofa,
you'll usually start by taking a look at what's available in the
market. Maybe you'll go to different stores to see what's new
and trendy, or try out a site like Pinterest," said Adi Pinhas,
founder of the California-based company Superfish, which created
the app.
"But at the moment when you're trying to find something
similar, or trying to source where to buy an item you saw ... it
gets challenging," he added.
The free app for iPhone, iPad and the web, which is
available in the United States, uses image recognition
technology to search millions of products from more than 4,000
stores, including Zara Home, Gilt and Ikea. It also provides a
link for users to purchase the items.
Home decoration app Houzz, free on iOS, Android and the web,
lets people search for design ideas using search terms to
describe the item and see how people have styled similar pieces.
More than 2,000,000 design photos are available within the app.
Houzz also connects users to a community of local designers,
architects and contractors, who are reviewed on the platform.
