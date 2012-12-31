By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 31 Angry Birds, Instagram and
Facebook continued to be among the most downloaded apps of the
year but rising stars also earned coveted spots on smartphones
and tablets.
This year consumers spent on average two hours each day
using mobile applications, an increase of 35 percent over last
year, according to analytics firm Flurry. The number is expected
to continue growing in 2013.
"2012 was a transformative tipping point in the way
consumers use apps," said Craig Palli, a vice president at
mobile marketing company Fiksu, adding that the biggest shift is
in consumers' eagerness to turn to apps for a broad range of
day-to-day tasks.
Categories such as social networking, media and
entertainment, photo editing, and games, continued to captivate
consumer interest, with YouTube and Angry Birds being the top
free and paid apps respectively at Apple's App Store.
Meanwhile, several apps released this year quickly joined
the ranks of the top downloaded and revenue grossing apps of the
year.
The game Draw Something for iPhone and Android quickly
gained widespread popularity when it was released in February,
and despite dropping off, is still the second most downloaded
paid app of the year Android and Apple devices.
"It had a big run and other multi-player puzzle-oriented
games like newcomers LetterPress and ScrambleWithFriends proved
popular, too," Palli said. "But in many respects these titles
were inspired by the more revolutionary Words With Friends."
Songza, a music-discovery app for iPhone, Android and Kindle
Fire, saw significant growth in both the United States and
Canada, where it is now one of the top free apps on the App
Store.
Paper, a sketchbook app for the iPad, is estimated to be one
of the top grossing apps released this year according to
Distimo, an app analytics company. It was named by Apple as the
iPad app of the year.
But the real revolution, according to Palli, is among
consumers who are eager to turn to apps for their day-to-day
tasks, such as finding a taxi or hotel, following current events
or increasingly, making payments.
"It is really consumers who are turning to apps first and
traditional methods second," said Palli.
Uber and Hailo, which allow users to book limos and taxis,
and AirBnB and HotelTonight, for finding accommodations, began
to move mainstream in 2012, Palli said.
Payment apps such as Square, and Apple's introduction of the
Passbook has further positioned the smartphone as a digital
wallet.
This year, during major events such as the Olympics,
Hurricane Sandy and the U.S. presidential election, the top apps
on the App Store reflected those events, said Palli, showing the
demand for keeping up with current events through apps.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Bill Trott)