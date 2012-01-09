By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Jan 9 Angry Birds and Facebook were
the most downloaded iPhone apps of 2011, according to Apple,
but some less predictable apps also made their lists.
Craig Palli, a vice president at Fiksu, a marketing company
for app developers, explained that this year's top apps
incorporate three main trends: the ability to connect with
friends, discovery and games that let users past the time and
pick up where they left off.
The top app in the social networking category was Facebook.
But Palli said the trend of connecting with friends extends
further.
"It also encompasses Skype, all the free texting apps and
even Bump. These are all apps that lend themselves to enriching
our lives through an easier and greater amount of communication
and connections with friends," Palli explained.
In the music category, Pandora, which generates
personalized radio stations for its users based on their music
preferences, was the top app.
"Pandora is such a good app that they don't really need to
spend money in marketing. They just get user after user because
it's such a compelling experience," Palli said.
TuneIn Radio Pro, which provides access to over 50,000
local and global stations, was another popular music app.
In the games category, Words with Friends, a multi-player
game, and Angry Birds were the most downloaded apps. Games
captured nine of the top ten spots on the paid apps list.
"They fill those five minutes of time that we were
otherwise waiting for a train or appointment," explained
Palli.
He added that phones are beginning to replace cameras,
which explains the success of apps in the photo and video
category.
"First it was the Polaroid camera, then it was the
in-the-pocket digital camera. It's now just your phone."
Instagram, also named Apple's iPhone app of the year,
topped the camera category. It allows users to take photos, add
filters and share them with friends. Camera+, which extends the
iPhone's camera with features like zoom, also made the list.
In the health and fitness category, Calorie Counter & Diet
Tracker and Nike+ GPS, an app for tracking runs and workouts,
were winners. But Palli said the category has fewer downloads
than others.
"The volume of downloads that occur in this category is
less than one tenth of the other categories," he said, but he
predicts that this category will grow in 2012 as people become
more health-conscious and apps "augment the actual device
itself with something physical."
Groupon, the daily deal service, and Pimp Your Screen,
which lets users customize their device with backgrounds and
other visual features, were the top apps in the lifestyle
category.
Netflix, the video streaming service, was the top app in
the entertainment category, along with FatBooth, which lets
users visualize how they might look with a few extra pounds.
Palli said free apps generally receive more downloads, and
many more developers are starting to offer free versions.
"During 2011, we saw a big shift in strategy from a lot of
paid app developers, which was to migrate from a straight paid
app experience where you pay for the app up front to an in-app
purchase or upgrade experience," he explained.
"This way it's really compelling for the consumer because
you can get started with the app and when they experience how
good the app is, they can take the wallet out of their pocket
and make the extra two taps to get the full features."