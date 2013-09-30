By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO, Sept 30
TORONTO, Sept 30 College students and graduates
know getting an internship can be the gateway to a job but
landing one can often be difficult.
However, a new mobile app from Nokia is aiming to
change that by showing them job opportunities nearby. By aiming
a smartphone at a nearby building that houses companies users
will be able to see available internships there.
The app is from Internship Lens, which was created by
Finnish communications corporation Nokia for its Lumia
Windows-based smartphones.
"You're able to point your phone at a building and see the
jobs available at companies there, and also the people you know
at that company," said Bryan Biniak, a vice president at Nokia,
said in a telephone interview from Espoo in Finland.
"People are often looking for a place near their home, or
along the transportation line," he added.
Nearly half of internships in the United States turned into
full-time jobs this year, according to The National Association
of Colleges and Employers.
The app uses augmented reality, a technology that overlays
information on a real-world display, to show internship
listings. Users can also browse for opportunities on a map.
The app connects with professional and social media websites
LinkedIn and Facebook to identify people who might be able make
an introduction to the hiring manager.
Biniak said the odds of getting a callback for an internship
can increase greatly when there is a mutual connection.
"It might be a friend or family member or your friend's dad
who works at that company," he said.
The free app lists more than 75,000 internships from 45,000
companies across the United States through a partnership with
internship listings site Internships.com. Users can also upload
resumes and apply to jobs through the app.
Biniak said the motivation for creating the app was to
expand the number of unique apps available for Nokia Lumia
users. The company also created JobLens, available in the U.S.,
Canada and the Britain, which has similar features but for
full-time positions.
Several other apps, including career management website
Monster's BeKnown, also help interns find jobs and show how they
are connected to hiring managers.
BeKnown is available for iPhone, iPad, Android, Blackberry
and a Facebook app. It finds mutual connections through
Facebook. LinkedIn, which has apps on all major platforms, finds
connections through their network.
LinkedIn also recently released University Pages, which
provides students with information about alumni who have
graduated from their school. Students can check alumni
professions and skills.
Earlier this month it was announced that Microsoft and Nokia
had reached an agreement for Microsoft to buy Nokia's devices
and services business.