By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO, Sept 30
TORONTO, Sept 30 New smartphone apps aim to
solve the problem of keyboards causing aching fingers or
auto-correct resulting in embarrassing blunders.
The apps replace Qwerty keyboards with alternatives designed
to provide better auto-correct and more seamless typing.
Minuum, which launched for the iPhone and is available for
Android devices, converts the keyboard into a single staggered
line of characters and learns users' typing habits to predict
what they will type next.
"Your fingers are very large relative to the size of your
screen, so the first thing we do is assume that everything you
type is sloppy and that you're making mistakes all the time,"
said Will Walmsley, co-founder and chief executive officer of
Toronto-based Whirlscape, which created the app.
The app's algorithms sense the general area that users are
typing to predict the word they intend to type, and then
provides a list of 10 options.
Walmsley said compressing the keyboard also gives users
more screen space and a familiar way of typing without needing
to move their fingers up and down.
The app, which costs $1.99 on iPhone and $3.99 on Android,
is available worldwide in English. Android users can also get
the app in Spanish, French, German, Dutch, Italian and Russian.
Swype, which launched on the iPhone and is available for
Android, Symbian and Windows phones, lets people glide their
fingers over a character instead of tapping. As users glide
their fingers across the touchscreen keyboard, algorithms
predict the word they intend to type based on the keys their
fingers cross.
Aaron Sheedy, vice president of mobile, text and speech at
Burlington, Massachusetts-based Nuance, which created the app,
says it is a more natural function than traditional typing.
"The organic nature of touchscreens is to swipe and glide.
But as soon we open the keyboard, we have to grab both our hands
and put our thumbs in an unnatural position to start typing
away," he said.
The app's predictive algorithms learn a user's language
habits over time, including proper nouns that often cause
trouble for auto-correction algorithms.
"Our goal is to get the keyboard to understand your words
and how you write," Sheedy said of Swype, which costs 99 cents
on the iPhone.
Other popular keyboard apps include SwiftKey and TouchPal,
free for iOS and Android, and GIF Keyboard for the iPhone.
Although Android users have been able to replace their
keyboards with alternatives, Apple has only recently allowed its
users to do so.
Craig Palli, chief strategy officer at Boston-based Fiksu,
believes it is a move many iPhone users have been awaiting.
"The biggest complaint among Android fans for years about
the iPhone was that it didn't support Swype-like functionality,
which is a highly efficient means of inputting information,"
said Palli.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Dan Grebler)