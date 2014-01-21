By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Jan 21 In a bad mood but not sure why?
New smartphone apps provide short guided meditations designed to
help users return to a positive state of mind.
Stop, Breathe & Think, a free iPhone app, prompts people to
check how they are feeling mentally, emotionally and physically
and will recommend three guided meditations between five and 10
minutes long.
"We wanted to give people a friendly and accessible tool to
develop these skills - something they could easily integrate
into their daily routine," said Jamie Price, executive director
of Tools for Peace, a California-based non-profit which
developed the app.
It aims to help people feel more grounded, calmer and
happier, he added, and to recognize emotions and impulses and to
react positively.
"The recommended meditations are meant to be a support, to
help you deal with whatever is going on from the perspective of
kindness and compassion, and with a greater sense of being
positively connected," Price said in an interview.
It includes 15 guided meditations based on Tibetan
teachings. Users can track their progress including how long
they have meditated and how settled they feel every day.
Canadian singer k.d. lang, who serves on the group's board,
said she used the app as a reset button for stressful days.
"Our goal is that after using this app people learn how to
become calm, and approach their everyday life from the
perspective of kindness and compassion," she said.
A similar free app called Headspace, which is available for
iPhone and Android, also teaches meditation and provides a free
ten-day program that leads users through short guided
meditations.
It also features specialized meditations to improve sleep or
reduce stress or other problems, as well as paid programs. Users
can track their progress day-by-day in a dashboard and set
reminders to keep on top of their practices.
Studies have shown the positive benefits of meditation,
including research published in the Journal of the American
Medical Association which found that it may be helpful for
reducing anxiety and depression.
