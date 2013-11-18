By Natasha Baker
are turning to apps to woo fans and also engage them in the
creative process to create new music and art.
Apps featuring indie rock band Metric, pop sensation Lady
Gaga and the late John Lennon were released last week that allow
fans to re-mix tracks, create music-inspired art or access rare
recordings.
Toronto-based Metric's new app, METRIC Synthetica, available
on iOS devices, lets fans interact with music from the band's
new album using finger gestures to re-mix tunes and create
their own music. Fans can toggle different instruments and speed
up and slow down tracks, creating more of a conversation with
the band.
"Music in the modern day is about a lot more than just the
music itself," said James Shaw, the lead singer of Metric and
producer of the album.
"In the late 70s and 80s it was just about the record and
that was it. But now it's about being engaged in all sorts of
different mediums," he added.
Shaw said he is eager to hear the creations that others will
make with his music.
"Our version will always be there. But now you can break a
song down according to your own imagination and it brings depth
and allows people's imaginations to go into what the record is
about and get a greater understanding of what they're listening
to," he said.
The app is free and includes one song to re-mix. Each
additional song costs 99 cents or $7.99 for 11 songs.
With Lady Gaga's free app, ARTPOP, for iOS and Android, fans
can create and share animated graphics and interact with each
other. The app is a companion to Gaga's latest album of the same
name.
Another new app, John Lennon: The Bermuda Tapes, follows
the former Beatle's trip to Bermuda in 1980 to record his Double
Fantasy album through audio and photographs. The app, which
costs $4.99 and is available for iOS devices, features music and
stories from Lennon and his widow, Yoko Ono.
Other apps released by artists include Rework, a
collaboration between Philip Glass and American musician Beck,
Beyonce Live at Roseland, both available on iOS and Android
devices, and Bjork: Biophilia for iOS devices.
