By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Nov 11 Consumers concerned about
over-sharing on public social networks are turning to private
messaging apps to share texts, photos and videos with a limited
group of people.
Downloads of private social messaging apps increased 200
percent in 2013 over 2012, making them the fastest-growing
category of apps, according to San Francisco-based mobile
analytics firm Flurry.
The apps provide more private connections and allow users to
express themselves without worrying about how they are perceived
by their entire networks.
"Millennials are realizing that they have to be really
careful about what they share on public social networks. One
embarrassing or exposing photo can severely impact their job
prospects," said Greg Isenberg, CEO of 5by, a division of San
Francisco-based web discovery engine StumbleUpon.
The 5by app, for iPhone, iPad and Android devices, allows
users to create private forums around videos. They can search
for videos across public social networks like YouTube and Vimeo
and share them with a select group of people.
"For young people it's about sending that silly video and
expressing yourself how you really want to express yourself,"
said Isenberg.
Ephemeral media apps such as Snapchat, which disappear after
a few seconds, cater to consumers' desire for more private
experiences, he said.
Snapchat, available for iPhone and Android, makes texts,
photos and videos disappear seconds after they are viewed.
"You know it won't live beyond a certain time so you express
yourself in a truer manner to yourself," said Isenberg.
Facebook has also recognized the need for more private
experiences. Last month it launched the Rooms iPhone app to
allow users to converse with a select group of people using
real, or made up, names.
The company earlier this year acquired private social
messaging app WhatsApp, which lets people chat privately with
friends across mobile devices.
Flurry Chief Executive Officer Simon Khalaf said consumers
realize they need to restrict how they share information. Users
might share a silly photo with a friend on Snapchat, he said,
but share a photo family members might see on Facebook.
"Often times with new technology, such as in the early days
with Facebook and social web-based platforms, we over-shared,"
said Marcos Sanchez, vice president of corporate communications
at San Francisco-based mobile analytics firm App Annie.
"As we go through these phases of oversharing, it's often
followed by a phase of curation."
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Dan Grebler)