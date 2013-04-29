By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO, April 29
fly in style can book empty seats on private planes with a new
app for a jet-sharing service.
Although there are dozens of apps for buying seats on
commercial flights, BlackJet is a new iPhone app that connects
travelers with private jets that have extra room on their
planes.
Flights are shared with from two to 14 other passengers, and
the price is on par with a premium fare on a commercial airline,
according to the San Francisco-based company.
"We had the idea to use the existing aircraft out there and
to leverage the excess capacity," said BlackJet chief executive
Dean Rotchin.
Passengers who are members of the service and pay an annual
fee of $2,500 can book a seat on any of 4,000 airplanes the
company has access to through partnerships. They can also buy
add-on services such as meals and ground transportation.
The service is geared primarily towards business travelers
looking for convenience, time-savings and reliability, according
to Rotchin.
Travelers using the app can buy a seat in advance but they
will not get a precise itinerary until the day before the
flight.
"On the day of travel the experience is completely different
than at the major airports. You're basically driving right up to
the plane, getting on the airplane, and within 15 minutes the
airplane is leaving," he said.
Flights booked with the app cost between $900 for a trip
from Los Angeles to Las Vegas to $3,500 for a coast-to-coast
flight.
The company offers flights from San Francisco, Las Vegas,
New York, Los Angeles and South Florida, and plans to expand
service to Chicago, Washington, Boston, Dallas and Seattle.
Since the web app was launched in October, more than 3,000
flights have been booked through it, the company said.
Another app called PrivateFly, which is available worldwide
for iPhone, iPad and Android, allows jet-setters and companies
to book an entire private jet.
