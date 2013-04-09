(Refiles to fix formatting)
By Natasha Baker
TORONTO, April 9 Whether it is houses, cars,
luxury clothing or sports equipment, more consumers are opting
to rent, borrow or lease than buy, and a range of new apps are
helping them do it online.
In the last two years, more than half of Americans surveyed
said they had rented items they would have purchased in the
past, according to a poll about buying habits commissioned by
solar panel rental company Sunrun.
The trend toward renting was highest in people 55 years and
older, the poll of 2,252 Americans found.
"There's a return to simplicity, a return to cutting down on
waste and being a little bit smarter about how you spend your
money and what you buy," Sunrun co-founder Lynn Jurich said.
Getaround, which is available for iPhone users and on the
web, is a free car-sharing app that allows users to rent
vehicles from other people. Users can find nearby cars, reserve
them and unlock them with the app. Another free app called
RelayRides provides a similar service.
For consumers interested in ride-sharing, SideCar and Lyft,
both available for iPhone and Android, help people hitch rides
for a fee. The service can be less expensive than taxis and
gives riders an opportunity to meet new people.
The apps use social networks, such as Facebook, to show the
identity of the user and provider, and any mutual associations,
to make people feel more comfortable doing business with
strangers online, said Arun Sundararajan, a professor at New
York University's Stern School of Business and an expert on
digital economics.
"Relationships and ties that exist in the real world are now
available to marketplaces to take advantage of. They don't have
to build trust from scratch to get people to participate," he
said.
On DogVacay, an iPhone and web app that helps vacationing
pet owners find temporary care for their dog, identities are
verified via Facebook and telephone interviews.
Car-sharing apps such as Getaround provide insurance
coverage for both the car owner and driver for liability,
collision and theft. Airbnb, an app for private rental
accommodations, offers property owners up to a $1 million
insurance guarantee.
While a downturn in the economy and a return to simplicity
may be fueling the trend and the apps that support it,
Sundararajan believes demand will continue, even if the economy
bounces back strongly.
"In many ways, it's just as much about getting access to
greater variety and quality," he said.
