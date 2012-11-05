By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Nov 5 William Shakespeare's plays are
getting a 21st century-style makeover in the form of new apps
for tablets and smart phones nearly 500 years after the Bard
took pen to parchment.
Plays such as "Romeo and Juliet" and "Macbeth" spring to
life in iPad apps released by Cambridge University Press, which
pairs the texts with audio performances, commentary and other
interactive content, transforming the classic plays for the
digital age.
The apps are part of a new series called Explore Shakespeare
that was introduced by the British publishing house to expand
the playwright's reach to casual readers.
"A lot of people have a copy of Shakespeare on their
bookshelf that they never got around to reading because they
have this idea that Shakespeare is hard or has to be studied to
be appreciated," said John Pettigrew, executive producer of the
Explore Shakespeare series.
Pettigrew believes the plays are meant to be enjoyed and are
accessible provided readers are given context to overcome
outdated or poetic language.
While the core focus of the app is on the actual text,
readers can consult glossaries, notes, photos and synopses at
any point in the script.
"Everything there is designed to keep you in the play and to
put you in the mind of the actor, director or writer," he
explained.
To understand less common language, readers can tap on words
and phrases to delve into their meaning.
"A classic one is in 'Romeo and Juliet' which is `wherefore
art thou Romeo?' It's not 'where are you Romeo?', It's `why are
you Romeo?` So that kind of phrase gets a glossary to explain
what is meant," said Pettigrew.
The apps also include full audio performances from stars
such as Kate Beckinsale and Martin Sheen. Other features help
readers to visualize relations between actors in a scene,
understand how Shakespeare interweaves themes throughout the
play, and to analyze the text more thoroughly.
"You can delve into the language or themes or
interpretation, but our first task is to show that it's just a
good story," Pettigrew said.
Although the app was designed with consumers in mind,
Pettigrew believes it could also play a role in education, with
students embracing the app over its print counterpart.
"For a 13-year old, Shakespearean language can be a barrier
and to have something right there on the page is really
helpful," he said.
According to Pettigrew, the publishing house chose to
develop it for the iPad because it is the dominant tablet
platform in schools, but he said they are considering Android
and Windows 8 apps in the future.
Four more apps including "Twelfth Night," "A Midsummer's
Night Dream," "Hamlet" and "Othello" are due to be released in
coming months. They are available worldwide for $13.99 each.
Pettigrew said the app is vetted for accuracy by experts and
includes ancillary material, which is designed to augment the
original text.
"To borrow a Shakespeare phrase, 'the play's the thing.'"
