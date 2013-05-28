By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO May 28 Shoppers walking into a clothing
store in New York City's SoHo neighborhood should not be
surprised if a smartphone app, rather than a salesperson,
greets them at the door.
Some retailers in the United States are starting to
communicate with shoppers via a smartphone app called Swirl that
uses in-store sensors to track their location in the shop to
send them personalized offers and recommendations.
It's just one of the ways that brick-and-mortar shops are
using apps to appeal to younger, more tech-savvy consumers.
"Retailers want to give consumers something that's
value-added and does what an expert salesperson might do -- for
example, tell them 'Here's some great new products,' or 'Here's
a special offer because we know you've been looking at
handbags'" said Hilmi Ozguc, CEO of Boston-based Swirl Networks,
creators of the Swirl iPhone app.
Retailers in New York City and Boston are among the first to
adopt the technology, which uses bluetooth sensors placed on
store walls and shelves to communicate with the Swirl app.
Although Swirl's use of sensors to detect shoppers in stores
is among the first of its kind, several other apps provide deals
or tips when entering a shop.
Shopkick, available in the United States for iPhone and
Android, tells consumers about offers and points when they walk
into select stores, and allows them to redeem points for rewards
such as gift cards.
The Swirl app can also help shoppers across the United
States find products and deals available at major retailers
nearby. Several other apps, including Clutch, released for
Android last week and also available for iPhone, and a new app
called Sudo, also on both platforms, help consumers find deals
nearby.
A new iPhone app called Shopcaster is designed for shoppers
looking for products at independent retailers across North
America. Users can browse goods available in a particular
neighborhood before heading out shopping, or order items
directly through the app.
"For (our users) shopping is a sport in many cases," said
Judy Sims, the CEO of Toronto-based company Shopcaster, adding
that the appeal for consumers is often the story behind the
product and where they bought it.
Ozguc said for major retailers the main driver behind the
in-store apps is to provide stores with web-like analytics and
marketing tools.
"They want the benefits of e-commerce but in their
brick-and-mortar stores," he said, adding that Swirl helps
retailers track when the shopper came back and where they spent
their time.
The app also learns the consumer's style preferences over
time and uses the information to customize offers in the app.
"We know form years and years of advertising that the more
relevant and contextual the offer, the better the response
rate," Ozguc said.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Andrew Hay)