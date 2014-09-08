By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO, Sept 8
TORONTO, Sept 8 Students eager to keep on top of
classes, assignments and extra-curricular activities can turn to
new apps to keep them organized as the new school year ramps up.
With millions of high school and college students returning
to classes this month new apps are designed to help them improve
group collaboration, set and track deadlines and to keep lecture
notes better organized.
Asana, a recently launched app for iPhone and iPad, lets
students organize their course work and projects, track
deadlines, and collaborate with their classmates to keep up with
their workload.
"Students have a lot of things going on campus, and on top
of that need to manage multiple notebooks and calendars. But
with the app, they can put everything in one place to stay on
track," said Kelsey Aroian, a marketing associate at the San
Francisco-based Asana.
With the free app, available worldwide in English, students
can create different workspaces for both course work and campus
life. They can also plan projects for each course and tasks
based on different assignments.
Deadlines, assignees and other content, such as lecture
notes or research, can be added to each task to keep everything
in one place, according to Aroian.
As deadlines approach, students receive reminders and can
sync tasks with their electronic calendars. They can also invite
classmates to collaborate on projects.
"It's a much more cohesive approach than the email you might
be sending to accomplish the same thing, or other
discombobulated attempts at keeping track of projects," said
Aroian.
Another app called Notability lets students write their
notes while recording a lecture, and syncs the notes with the
audio. The app costs $2.99 and is available on iOS devices.
Talkboard, a free iPad app, allows students to invite
classmates to share a virtual whiteboard to brainstorm ideas
together and view each other's sketches in real-time.
Twoodo, free for iOS and Android devices, is promoted as a
team collaboration tool for the hashtag generation. Students can
organize discussions, to-do lists, notes and events using
Twitter-style hashtags and mentions.
Others free apps such as Adobe Voice, for making videos, and
Haiku Deck, for making presentations, provide simple ways of
getting ideas across quickly.
Jason Womack, executive coach and founder of the coaching
company Get Momentum, said students are increasingly using task
management systems.
"The bright and shiny perception is that there must be an
app that does it better," said Womack. "But it's not about the
tool. Apps will only keep people on task as much as they put
into it," he said.
Womack said the apps can be helpful, but advised students to
be selective in choosing them.
"The more places I park reminders, the more time it takes.
So if you minimize the places things can go, you will maximize
the time you have when you're there," he said.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Andrew Hay)