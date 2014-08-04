By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Aug 4 Procrastinating travelers who
find it difficult to plan trips in advance could find some
spontaneity and even bargains with last-minute travel apps to
book flights and hotel rooms.
Whether it's finding a flight, or a same-day hotel room,
apps are catering to consumers seeking more flexibility.
"Most people think that it's crazy to book a flight at the
last minute because it's expensive and complicated," said
Patrick Surrey, chief data scientist at Massachusetts-based
travel company Hopper.
"Although prices do tend to go up quite sharply as departure
time approaches, there are some cases where prices can go down,"
he added.
Hopper's new app, Flight Tonight for iPhones, helps
consumers find flights leaving within 24 hours, which could be
cheaper than or the same price as flights booked in advance.
After entering the airport of departure, the app displays
every destination with flights that day sorted by cheapest
price. The company, which analyzes millions of flight purchases
each day, said a small number of flights booked on the same day
of travel have the same price as those booked 30 to 50 days in
advance.
The app is free and available in the United States and
Canada.
For last-minute hotel bookings, consumers can turn to
popular apps such as Hotel Tonight, for iPhone, Android and
Windows Phone, and HotelQuickly, for iPhone, Android and
Blackberry, which show rooms available at a discount for the
same night. The travel website LastMinute Travel also has an app
to make same-day hotel reservations.
Last month the Chicago-based deals service Groupon launched
a new feature called Getaway Tonight on its app for finding
same-day hotel deals in the United States.
"Already, 15 percent of hotel bookings are done at the last
minute and it's growing as more tools emerge that allow
consumers to be more spontaneous in their planning," said Simon
Goodall, vice president and general manager of Groupon Getaways.
But Chris McGinnis, editor of the website TravelSkills, said
it is unlikely travelers will embrace a same-day flight booking
app.
"To drop everything and run out to the airport, that's not
the way people operate. At the last minute, flights are
outlandishly expensive. People who book at the last minute like
that are often business travelers who need to jump on a plane
for a meeting and the company is paying the bill," he added.
McGinnis added that consumers have a better chance of
finding deals on last-minute hotel booking apps, but said it
could also be risky to wait until the last minute.
"The thing about having reservations is you get peace of
mind knowing there's a room waiting for you," he said.
(Editing by Paul Simao)