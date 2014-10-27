By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Oct 27 News apps are helping users
share information about sights and hidden gems in cities and
countries around the globe so other people can benefit from
their knowledge.
Findery, a free app for iPhone and Android available
worldwide, lets people view trivia and stories about favorite
locations, whether it's a building, beach, or a landmark like
the Eiffel Tower.
"We want to help bring curiosity, adventure and exploration
into daily life," said Caterina Fake, founder and chief
executive officer of Findery, based in San Francisco.
When users open the app they can read notes and inside tips
or view photos and videos by others about nearby locations,
which can be viewed on a map.
"I was standing in front of a building I pass a thousand
times and found out that Ann Rice wrote 'Interview with a
Vampire' there," Fake said of the vampire novel by the American
author.
The app includes copious notes about cities like New York
and San Francisco and information about countries around the
globe.
"We want to ground people in the place they're standing and
where they are, which technology has the tendency to take us
away from," Fake said.
Findery and other apps aim to enhance the travel experience.
Wikipedia recently re-introduced a feature called Nearby on
its free iOS and Android apps that shows people entries about
nearby places, landmarks, historical events and monuments.
"It's a great thing to do when wandering through a new city,
and it's the number one thing people asked us for," said
Katherine Maher, chief communications officer of the San
Francisco-based Wikimedia Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to
encouraging the free distribution of educational material.
HistoryPin, free for iOS, Android and Windows phone, allows
people to explore history through photos geo-tagged on a map.
Users can also overlay historic photos over the present view
with the app's augmented reality view.
People wanting to discover hidden culinary locations can use
apps such as Find. Eat. Drink, for iPhone, and Chefs Feed for
iPhone and Android. Foodies profile their favorite restaurants
on the apps.
Craig Palli, chief strategy officer of Boston-based mobile
app marketing firm Fiksu, says Findery is likely to strike a
chord with consumers, but its long-term staying power will
depend on people contributing notes.
"It will need to hit critical mass. If they can hit scale, I
think it's an excellent premise," he said.
