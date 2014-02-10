By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Feb 10 Those who fear that their
penchant for procrastination may have foiled plans for a
Valentine's Day of romance can turn to new apps that offer help
with dinner reservations and fresh flowers, even at the last
minute
Consumers expect to spend about $133 on Valentine's Day,
with candle-lit dinners, flowers, candy and greeting cards the
most common ways for couples to express their love, according to
a National Retail Federation survey of more than 6,000
consumers.
But despite the best intentions, without some advance
planning Cupid's arrow may not find its intended target.
For a spouse or significant other who forgot to make dinner
reservations on one of the busiest restaurant nights of the year
an app called NoWait let users view how booked a restaurant is
and has virtual waiting lists.
"Valentine's Day should be spent falling in love with your
wife again, or with your date. It shouldn't be stuck waiting,"
said Ware Sykes, the chief executive officer of NoWait, which is
based in New York and Pittsburg.
The app shows how many people are ahead on a restaurant list
and the estimated wait time. It will also send a notification
when a table becomes available.
"It means you can make time to have a glass of wine at home
or at a bar around (the restaurant), knowing you have the extra
time you would normally spend waiting," Sykes explained.
Thousands of restaurants across the United States are
available on the app, which launched last week on iOS and
Android devices.
Several other apps aim to modernize and simplify the act of
giving flowers on Feb. 14.
With ProFlowers, for iOS, and Bouqs for iOS and Android
devices, users can order flowers from smartphones for delivery
the next day. ProFlowers lets users pay by taking a photo of
their credit card.
In the San Francisco area serious procrastinators can have
flowers delivered with a hand-written note in 90 minutes via
BloomThat, a new app for iOS. The app sends a notification when
the flowers are sent and delivered.
"If you don't get your order in for flowers in the next few
days you're not getting them, or you're scrambling at the
grocery store to pick out the best of what's left wrapped in
cellophane," said Matt Schwab, co-founder of the San
Francisco-based startup.
For couples in New York City in need of a bottle of wine on
Valentine's Day a new app called Minibar will deliver one within
60 minutes. Users enter their ZIP code, select wines or spirits
and proceed to checkout.
And for last-minute Valentine's Day cards, Shuttersong, a
free app for iOS devices, lets people send audio-enabled photos
instantly via text, email and social networks.
The company has teamed up with the American Greetings card
company to provide virtual Valentine's Day cards that can be
personalized with a voiceover or music clip. A pack of 10 cards
costs $1.99 and can be used an unlimited number of times.
(Reporting by Natasha Baker in Toronto; Editing by Patricia
Reaney and Leslie Adler)