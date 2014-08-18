By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO
TORONTO Aug 18 Fitness buffs who can't make it
to the gym but still want to exercise can turn to apps for a
short, intense workout when they are pressed for time.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommend that adults
do at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity weekly. But
recent studies suggest even short bouts of exercise can have
positive health effects.
Sworkit, a new fitness app for iPhone and Android devices,
takes users through workouts as short as five minutes that can
be done anywhere.
"We realized that a lot of people don't have a lot of time,
so we created an app for people to squeeze in bite-sized
increments of exercise throughout their day where they don't
need to be at a gym or use equipment," said Benjamin Young, CEO
of Washington, D.C.-based company Nexercise, creator of the app.
The free app will put together a custom training circuit
based on what users want to focus on - strength, cardio, or
stretching, for how long, and the specific part of the body.
The routine is made up of 30-second exercises that are
demonstrated with videos, or users can create their own workouts
with the app.
The Johnson & Johnson Official 7 Minute Workout app for
iPhone and Android devices also provides users with short
fitness routines.
"We live in a fast-paced, addicted-to-speed society where
everyone is looking for quicker and faster solutions in all
aspects of their lives," said Chris Jordan, director of exercise
physiology at Johnson & Johnson's Human Performance Institute.
The app employs videos to guide users through high-intensity
circuit training routines that are customized based on fitness
level and desired intensity.
"A lot of people are convinced they need to go to a fancy
gym with fancy equipment, but something like a squat arguably is
more beneficial and transferable to life than a leg press
machine," Jordan explained.
Users can customize about 1,000 different workouts on the
app, which is available in 30 countries.
Greg Wells, assistant professor of kinesiology at the
University of Toronto, said even small bursts of physical
activity have a positive effect.
"The physiology is such that you not only get a workout
after the short seven minutes you do it, but you're also
benefiting during the period after, when your body is
recovering. So it could actually be 30 minutes of physical
stress and that's why these workouts can be really effective,"
said Wells.
"But whether it's better than 40 minutes of interval
training or an hour run, yoga class, or weights, I'm not 100
percent sure we can say that," he added.
Wells noted the surge in shorter workouts, including a
20-minute one at a Toronto gym called Medx Precision Fitness,
where clients can exercise during a lunch break without changing
clothes.
"It's getting people to do something. And that's what we
have to accomplish right now," he said.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Gunna Dickson)