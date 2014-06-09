By Natasha Baker
| TORONTO, June 9
TORONTO, June 9 Soccer fans eager to stay in the
loop and follow their favorite teams and players during World
Cup in Brazil can keep up with the action on their smartphones
using apps created for the tournament.
Thirty-two national teams will compete in the World Cup,
organized by the world soccer body FIFA, in 12 host cities
during the competition that begins on Thursday and runs to July
13.
"Brazil is known for being the land of football, and now we
host the biggest sporting event on the planet. The benefits are
already being felt," said a spokesman for the Special
Secretariat of the World Cup (Secopa), which is coordinating the
competition in the state of Ceará in northeastern Brazil.
The new apps join a cornucopia of ways to follow the cup,
including television and the Internet.
OneFootball Brasil, a company based in Berlin, has developed
a new app for the 2014 World Cup for iPhone, Android and Windows
Phone that provides scores and game news about fans' favorite
teams and players.
"Soccer fans have a strong attachment to their teams and
countries, and want to be there to cheer for them and feel like
they've actually had a part in making their team win," said
Jonathan Lavigne, the company's chief technology officer.
Users can pick a team, and the app creates a personalized
feed of news, statistics and scores, along with push
notifications for real-time updates.
The free app, which is available worldwide in 15 languages,
also includes real-time, minute-by-minute commentary on games,
match schedules, data on each player, and news and commentary on
games and teams.
"Recently, our key player got injured and won't play in the
World Cup, for example. This is addictive and emotional
information that I need to know as a fan right when it happens,"
Lavigne explained.
Fans in the United States can stream all 64 games live on
their smartphones with WatchESPN for Android, iOS, and Windows 8
with a cable subscription, and for free in Canada with the CBC
2014 FIFA World Cup app for iPhone and Android.
FIFA also has a free, official app, called FIFA, for iOS and
Android. It provides scores, game schedules, headlines, photos
and videos.
"The World Cup is the premier sporting event in the world,
even bigger than the Olympics," said Jonathan Savage, senior
vice president at TheScore, based in Toronto.
The TheScore app is available on iPhone, Android and
Blackberry 10 devices worldwide in English. It enables soccer
fans to track teams and players in a real-time personalized
feed. Users can follow the World Cup League and customize the
notifications they receive, including goals, red cards,
half-time scores and match start and end times.
A total of 204 teams across six continents competed for a
spot at the 2014 World Cup. Brazil has won the competition,
which is held every four years, five times, according to FIFA.
