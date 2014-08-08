BRIEF-Thunder Software Technology says change of CFO
* Says co appoints Feng Juanjuan as CFO to replace Wu Nan who resigns from the post
Aug 8 Apptix : * David Ehrhardt has stepped down as President & Chief Executive Officer. * Apptix's Chairman of the Board Johan Lindquist will serve as the interim CEO as the Company seeks Ehrhardt's replacement. * Ehrhardt has served as Apptix's CEO since December of 2007 For more, click on:
* In new plan, co plans to pay a cash dividend of 1.1 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares instead of 1.0 yuan announced previously, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders for FY 2016