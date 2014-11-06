BRIEF-Revolution Lighting opens new facility in Simi Valley, California
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
Nov 6 Apptix ASA
* 9M operating profit $503,000 versus $495,000
* 9M operating revenue $9.7 million versus $10.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west